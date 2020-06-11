UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 09:14 PM

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the cessation of hostilities in Syria has registered two ceasefire violations over the past day, compared to one such breach recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the cessation of hostilities in Syria has registered two ceasefire violations over the past day, compared to one such breach recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 2 incidents of hostilities in Idlib province. The Turkish side has registered one violation in Latakia province," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

In a separate bulletin, the Russian Defense Ministry said that another 25 Syrian refugees, including eight women and 13 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops had cleared 4.4 acres of territory in Damascus and Daraa provinces of mines over the past day, dismantling 37 explosive devices.

On March 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a new ceasefire in Idlib province, with both parties committing to a de-escalation of violence in the region.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Damascus Vladimir Putin Idlib Lebanon Tayyip Erdogan March Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

2 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

2 hours ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

2 hours ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

2 hours ago

Fresh route, new safety measures unveiled for 2021 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.