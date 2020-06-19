Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records None - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 2 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Idlib - 1, Aleppo - 1. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has noted that there were no humanitarian activities by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.