UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records None - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records None - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 2 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Idlib - 1, Aleppo - 1. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has noted that there were no humanitarian activities by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo Refugee

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume scheduled services from Sialkot

44 seconds ago

Hussain Haqqani says he was not allowed to testify ..

5 minutes ago

5 reasons that makes OPPO F15 an all-time HIT!

16 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner for maximum facilities at smar ..

22 minutes ago

The Hague Authorities Ban Holding Protest Against ..

22 minutes ago

Putin Offers Minsk COVID-19 Medication Based on Ja ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.