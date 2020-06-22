UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records None - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:47 PM

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records None - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 2 instances of opening fire in the Idlib province. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

In a separate bulletin, the Russian Defense Ministry said that another 34 Syrian refugees, including 10 women and 17 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops cleared 4.3 acres of the territory of mines over the past day, and dismantled 31 explosive devices.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

