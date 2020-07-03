UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records None - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:58 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded two facts of opening fire in the province of Latakia. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held one humanitarian operation in Syria's province of Aleppo in the given period, delivering 440 food sets to local residents, the ministry added.

In a separate bulletin, the Russian Defense Ministry said that another 23 Syrian refugees, including seven women and 12 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops cleared 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of the territory of mines over the past day, and dismantled 37 explosive devices.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

