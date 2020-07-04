UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 1 - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 03:08 PM

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 1 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side registered one, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side registered one, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 2 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Aleppo - 1, Idlib - 1. The Turkish part of the representation has registered 1 case of opening fire in the Idlib province," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In a different bulletin, the ministry has noted that there were no humanitarian activities in Syria in the last 24 hours while 37 refugees have returned to the country from neighboring Lebanon.

"Over the past 24 hours, 37 refugees (including: 12 women and 19 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints. There was no withdrawal of refugees from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint," the ministry added.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

