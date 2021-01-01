UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 20 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 6 - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 04:27 PM

Russia Registers 20 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 6 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 20 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered six, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 20 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered six, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 20 incidents of opening fire in the following provinces: seven in Latakia, eight in Idlib, five in Hama. The Turkish part of the representative office recorded six incidents of opening fire (the Russian part of the representative office confirmed none of them)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, there was no withdrawal of refugees to the Syrian Arab Republic from other countries," the center added.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

