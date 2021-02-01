Russia Registers 20 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 20 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 14 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 20 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 14 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 20 cases of opening fire (confirmed by the Syrian side - 16) in provinces: Idlib - 10, Latakia - 6, Hama - 1, Aleppo - 3. The Turkish part of the representative office recorded 14 incidents of opening fire (none of them were confirmed by the Russian part of the representative office)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out three humanitarian operations in the past 24 hours, delivering 500 food kits to residents of Damascus and Tartus provinces, and 440 food kits to residents of the Hasakah province.

At the same time, 69 Syrian refugees, including 20 women and 35 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, the defense ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the past day, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 15 explosive devices.