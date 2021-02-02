Russia Registers 20 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 20 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered six truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 20 cases of opening fire (confirmed by the Syrian side - 15) in provinces: Idlib - 5, Latakia - 11, Hama - 1, Aleppo - 3. The Turkish part of the representative office recorded six incidents of opening fire (none of them was confirmed by the Russian part of the representative office)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 56 Syrian refugees, including 17 women and 28 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, the defense ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 2.1 hectares (5.1 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the past day, the ministry added. They discovered and defused nine explosive devices.