Russia Registers 20 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 20 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 18 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has 20 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: nine in Idlib, five in Latakia, three in Aleppo, and three in Hama.

The Turkish side has registered 18 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: ten in Idlib, six in Latakia, two in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.