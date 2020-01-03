UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 20 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Russia Registers 20 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 20 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 15 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 20 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: Idlib (10), Latakia (5), Aleppo (3), Hama (2). The Turkish side has registered 15 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: Idlib (11), Aleppo (4)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

