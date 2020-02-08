Russia Registers 20 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 20 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 10 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 25 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 11 in Latakia, six in Idlib and three in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 10 cases of opening fire in the provinces: five in Idlib and five in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons.