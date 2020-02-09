Russia Registers 20 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 20 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 3 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Sunday.

"[Over the last 24 hours], the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has registered 20 cases of firing in the province of Idlib (8) and Latakia (10), Hama (2).

The Turkish side has registered 3 cases of truce breaches in the province of Idlib," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.