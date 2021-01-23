UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 20,921 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 20,921 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 21,513 the day before, taking the tally to 3,698,273, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Russia registered 20,921 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 21,513 the day before, taking the tally to 3,698,273, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 20,921 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,351 cases (11.2 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,698,273, with the rate of increase at 0.57 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,668 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 3,037 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,056 cases, down from 3,104 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,121 new cases, down from 1,142 on Friday.

The response center reported 559 coronavirus fatalities, down from 580 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 68,971.

Total recoveries count 3,109,315 after 27,779 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 27,318 the day before.

