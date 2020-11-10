Russia Registers 20,977 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 20,977 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from yesterday's record 21,798, bringing the total to 1,817,109, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russia has registered 20,977 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from yesterday's record 21,798, bringing the total to 1,817,109, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 20,977 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,322 (25.4 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,817,109.

Moscow reported 5,902 COVID-19 cases, down from the record 6,897 yesterday.

This is the highest daily increase of all Russia's regions, followed by St. Petesburg with 1,485 cases (up from 1,403 yesterday) and Moscow region with 685 cases (up from 660 yesterday).

As many as 368 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, up from 256 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 31,161.

In the same period, 15,600 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 10,722 yesterday, bringing the total of discharges to 1,350,741.