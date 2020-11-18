Russia Registers 20,985 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:53 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Russia has registered 20,985 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 22,410 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,991,998, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 20,985 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,094 (24.3 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,991,998.

Moscow reported 4,174 COVID-19 cases, down from 5,882 yesterday. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,215 cases (up from 2,130 yesterday) and the Moscow region with 864 cases (up from 839 yesterday).

The response center reported 456 coronavirus fatalities, up from 442 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 34,387 and breaking record for the second day in a row.

The recoveries also hit a new record for the second consecutive day, as 25,179 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 22,055 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,501,083.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 70 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 463,720 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

