Russia Registers 21 Ceasefire Violations In Syria - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:59 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 21 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side registered six truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 21 cases of opening fire (confirmed by the Syrian side - 14) in provinces: seven in Idlib, three in Latakia, seven in Hama and four in Aleppo.

The Turkish part of the representative office recorded six incidents of opening fire (none of them were confirmed by the Russian part of the representative office)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 62 Syrian refugees, including 19 women and 32 children, came back from Lebanon in the last 24 hours through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints.

In addition, engineering units of the Syrian armed forces cleared 2.6 hectares (6.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the given period, and defused 15 explosive devices.

