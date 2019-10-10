Russia Registers 21 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 21 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish party has recorded 19 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 21 cases of firing: six in the province of Aleppo, seven in Latakia, five in Idlib and three in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 19 cases of ceasefire violations: nine in the province of Hama, five in Latakia and five in Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Russian military had held a humanitarian operation in the Syrian province of Homs over the given period. The Russian officers have given civilians 500 food kits with the total weight of over 2.4 tonnes.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.