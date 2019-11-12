UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 21 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 03:49 PM

Russia Registers 21 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 21 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 21 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 21 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely eight in Hama, seven in Aleppo and six in Latakia. The Turkish side has registered 16 cases of firing in provinces: six in Latakia, seven in Idlib, two in Hama and one in Aleppo," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has not held any humanitarian operations over the given period, the center specified.

Meanwhile, over 850 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, a total of 859 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign states, namely 204 people have arrived from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 655 people have returned from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said.

Apart from that, one internally displaced Syrian has returned to the place of their permanent residence over the past 24 hours.

Four residential buildings, a bakery and a water-pumping station have been restored over the given period, while the the Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.3 hectares (5.68 acres) of land, destroying 31 explosive devices, according to the center.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo Lebanon From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

DC launches crackdown against vegetable price hike ..

5 minutes ago

TMC installs garbage dumping containers across mun ..

5 minutes ago

A soulful rendition of “Lab Pe Aati Hai” by Al ..

21 minutes ago

Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) ach ..

14 minutes ago

EU urges 'complete de-escalation' after Israel Gaz ..

2 minutes ago

UK Opposition Labour Says Suffered Large Cyberatta ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.