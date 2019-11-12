Russia Registers 21 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 21 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 21 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 21 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely eight in Hama, seven in Aleppo and six in Latakia. The Turkish side has registered 16 cases of firing in provinces: six in Latakia, seven in Idlib, two in Hama and one in Aleppo," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has not held any humanitarian operations over the given period, the center specified.

Meanwhile, over 850 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, a total of 859 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign states, namely 204 people have arrived from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 655 people have returned from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said.

Apart from that, one internally displaced Syrian has returned to the place of their permanent residence over the past 24 hours.

Four residential buildings, a bakery and a water-pumping station have been restored over the given period, while the the Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.3 hectares (5.68 acres) of land, destroying 31 explosive devices, according to the center.