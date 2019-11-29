Russia Registers 21 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 21 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded six ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 21 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely six in Latakia, four in Aleppo, eight in Idlib and three in Hama. The Turkish party has registered six cases of firing in provinces, namely, one in Latakia, three in Aleppo and two in Idlib," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that it held one humanitarian action over the given period, delivering 350 food sets with a total weight of 2.475 tonnes to the residents of Bustan al-Qasr settlement of Aleppo province.

In addition, the center stressed that about 700 Syrian refugees had returned home from neighboring Lebanon over the past 24 hours with more than 470 others returnees from Jordan.

"Over the past day, in total 684 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 209 people (63 women and 107 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 475 people (143 women and 242 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory and defused 36 explosive devices over the given period.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Now that the conflict has winded down and the army and government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to political settlement and the return of refugees.