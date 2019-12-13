UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 21 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Fri 13th December 2019

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 21 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 13 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 21 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 13 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian side of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 21 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely eight in Idlib, six in Latakia, five in Aleppo and two in Hama.

The Turkish side of the commission registered 13 cases of firing in provinces, namely eight in Idlib, three in Hama, one in Latakia and one in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Moreover, the commission held two humanitarian actions over the given period delivering 850 food sets to civilians in the provinces of Raqqa and Aleppo.

Moscow regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

