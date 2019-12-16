Russia Registers 21 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 21 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 17 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 21 case of firing in the province of Aleppo (4), Hama (5), Idlib (7) and Latakia (5). The Turkish side has registered ... [17] cases of ceasefire violations in in the provinces of Aleppo (4), Hama (3), Idlib (8) and Latakia (2)," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the Russian military has conducted two humanitarian operations over the given period, delivering 280 food sets with a total weight of 1.63 tonnes to the residents of the Smad settlement in Daraa province and 500 food sets with a total weight of 2.

45 tonnes to the residents of the Djubb Shair settlement in Raqqa province.

Meanwhile, almost 900 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Lebanon and Jordan over the past 24 hours, the center added.

"Over the past day, in total 882 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 386 people ([including] 116 women and 197 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 496 people ([including] 215 women and 366 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the statement read on.

No internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the past 24 hours, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Syrian army's engineering units have cleared 3.1 hectares (7.6 acres) of territory and defused 39 explosive devices over the given period, the bulletin added.