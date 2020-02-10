Russia Registers 21 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 21 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 11 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 21 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 11 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 21 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (12), Idlib (6), Hama (2) and Aleppo (1). The Turkish side has registered 11 truce breaches in the provinces of Idlib (8) and Aleppo (3)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

It added that Russian military had delivered 250 humanitarian food packages to the settlement of Azyara, Raqqa province.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that more than 600 Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the given period.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 622 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 157 people (including 47 women and 80 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 465 people (including 140 women and 237 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," it said.

Russian military medics, in turn, have provided medical assistance to 201 Syrian nationals, including 64 children, in Kobane, Aleppo province, and Qamishli, Hasakah province.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.7 hectares (6.8 acres) of land. Thirty-one explosive devices have been destroyed over the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Along with Turkey and Iran, Russia is a ceasefire guarantor in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.