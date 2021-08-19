Russia Registers 21,058 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Russia registered 21,058 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 20,914 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,684,531, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 21,058 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,863 cases (8.9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.32%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,142 daily infections, up from 1,590 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,563 new cases, down from 1,636, and the Moscow region with 949 cases, down from 1,240.

The response center reported 791 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 799 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 173,700.

In the same 24 hours, 24,017 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 20,713 the day before, bringing the total to 5,963,054.

