Russia Registers 21,513 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russia registered 21,513 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 21,887 the day before, taking the tally to 3,677,352, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 21,513 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,539 cases (11.8 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,677,352 with the rate of increase at 0.6 percent.

St. Petersburg confirmed 3,104 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 3,112 the day before.

It was followed by Moscow with 3,037 cases, down from 3,458 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,142 new cases, up from 1,092 the day before.

The response center reported 580 coronavirus fatalities, down from 612 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 68,412.

Total recoveries count 3,081,536 after 27,318 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 26,90 the day before.