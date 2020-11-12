Russia Registers 21,608 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 21,608 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 19,851 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,858,568, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russia has registered 21,608 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 19,851 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,858,568, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 21,608 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,571 (25.8 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,858,568.

Moscow reported 5,997 COVID-19 cases, up from 4,477 yesterday.

This is the highest daily increase of all Russia's regions, followed by St. Petersburg with 1,667 cases (up from 1,574 yesterday) and Moscow region with 729 cases (up from 701 yesterday).

The response center reported a new single-day record of 439 coronavirus fatalities, up from 432 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 32,032.

The daily discharges also hit a new record, as 18,811 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 18,616 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,388,168.