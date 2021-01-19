UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 21,734 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 21,734 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 22,857 the day before, taking the tally to 3,612,800, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Russia registered 21,734 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 22,857 the day before, taking the tally to 3,612,800, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 21,734 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,440 cases (11.2 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,612,800, with the rate of increase standing at 0.6 percent.

St. Petersburg confirmed 3,281 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 3,287 the day before. It was followed by Moscow with 3,115 cases, down from 3,679 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,072 new cases, down from 1,381 the day before.

The response center reported 586 coronavirus fatalities, up from 471 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 66,623.

Total recoveries top 3 million and amount to 3,002,026, as 23,262 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 18,333 the day before.

