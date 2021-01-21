UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 21,887 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 01:15 PM

Russia Registers 21,887 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 21,887 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 21,152 the day before, taking the tally to 3,655,839, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russia registered 21,887 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 21,152 the day before, taking the tally to 3,655,839, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 21,887 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,363 cases (10.8 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,655,839, with the rate of increase at 0.6 percent.

Moscow confirmed 3,458 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 2,452 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,112 cases, down from 3,347 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,092 new cases, up from 994 the day before.

The response center reported 612 coronavirus fatalities, up from 597 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 67,832.

Total recoveries count 3,054,218 after 26,902 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 25,290 the day before.

According to the national consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 98 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 634,201 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian's fascist Hindutva ideology serious threat ..

2 minutes ago

Syria Expects to Get Coronavirus Vaccine Via COVAX ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Allows to Store Sputnik V ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong's Lee stuns Indonesia's Ginting in Thail ..

2 minutes ago

Antifa Rioters Take to Streets in Portland, Seattl ..

2 minutes ago

Three soldiers were killed after military helicopt ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.