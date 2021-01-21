Russia Registers 21,887 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia registered 21,887 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 21,152 the day before, taking the tally to 3,655,839, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russia registered 21,887 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 21,152 the day before, taking the tally to 3,655,839, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 21,887 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,363 cases (10.8 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,655,839, with the rate of increase at 0.6 percent.

Moscow confirmed 3,458 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 2,452 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,112 cases, down from 3,347 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,092 new cases, up from 994 the day before.

The response center reported 612 coronavirus fatalities, up from 597 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 67,832.

Total recoveries count 3,054,218 after 26,902 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 25,290 the day before.

According to the national consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 98 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 634,201 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.