Russia Registers 22 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@imziishan)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 22 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 12 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 22 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 12 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Saturday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 22 cases of firing in Idlib (9), Latakia (5), Aleppo (7), Hama (1). The Turkish side has registered 12 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Idlib (5) and Latakia (7)," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

According to the UN Refugee Agency data, about 5.6 million Syrian refugees have fled to neighboring states and beyond since 2011, while millions more remain displaced inside Syria.