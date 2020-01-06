UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 22 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 22 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 21 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 22 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 21 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 22 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: nine in Aleppo, seven in Latakia, five in Idlib, and one in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 21 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: 11 in Idlib, seven in Aleppo and three in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian center for Syria reconciliation has held four humanitarian operations over the given period, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, over 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, in total 1,434 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 237 people ([including] 72 women and 120 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,197 people ([including] 359 women and 610 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the ministry said.

The Syrian army's engineering units have cleared 3.1 hectares (7.7 acres) of territory and defused 39 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the ministry stated.

