Russia Registers 22 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 03:30 PM

Russia Registers 22 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 22 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 18 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 22 cases of firing in the provinces of Idlib-12, Latakia-7, Aleppo-3. The Turkish side has registered 18 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Idlib-16, Aleppo-2," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that over 800 Syrian refugees had turned to their homes from Jordan and Lebanon.

"Over the past day, 815 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign States, including 204 people from Lebanon through the 'Jaydet Yabus' and 'tell Kalah' checkpoints (women-62, children-104), and 611 people from Jordan through the 'Nasib' checkpoint (women - 183, children - 312)," the ministry said.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

