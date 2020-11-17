UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 22,410 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 22,410 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 22,778 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,971,013, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russia has registered 22,410 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 22,778 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,971,013, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 22,410 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,556 (24.8 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,971,013.

Moscow reported 5,882 COVID-19 cases, down from 6,360 yesterday.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,130 cases (up from 2,039 yesterday) and the Moscow region with 839 cases (up from 810 yesterday).

The response center reported a new single-day record� of 442 coronavirus fatalities, up from 303 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 33,931.

The recoveries also hit a new record, as 22,055 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 13,864 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,475,904.

