Russia Registers 228 Coronavirus Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Operational Headquarters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The number of patients infected with COVID-19 in Russia has increased by 228 people over the past 24 hours, the country's operational headquarters for preventing the spread of coronavirus said in a statement on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 228 cases of coronavirus infection in 26 regions," the statement says.

Of them, 114 cases have been confirmed in Moscow and 36 in the Moscow Region.

Four people have been discharged from hospitals over the given period, the headquarters said.

The total tally of COVID-19 patients in Russia stands at 1,264 in 62 regions.