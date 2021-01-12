UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 22,934 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:20 PM

Russia Registers 22,934 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 22,934 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,315 the day before, taking the tally to 3,448,203, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Russia registered 22,934 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,315 the day before, taking the tally to 3,448,203, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 22,934 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,827 cases (12.3 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,448,203, with the rate of increase at 0.7 percent.

Moscow confirmed 5,001 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 4,646 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,731 cases, down from 3,004 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,083 new cases, down from 1,315 the day before.

The response center reported 531 coronavirus fatalities, up from 436 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 62,804.

Total recoveries count 2,825,430 after 24,755 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 21,786 the day before.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg From 786 Investment Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ICC Test Rankings: Babar Azam retains 5th position ..

3 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

Australia's Pucovski under injury cloud for fourth ..

3 minutes ago

ATC Abbottabad grants 4-day physical remand of MPA ..

3 minutes ago

TDAP organizes webinar on Jan 15

3 minutes ago

European Medicines Agency Got Application to Autho ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.