Russia Registers 23 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 13 - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 23 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 13 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 23 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 13 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities has recorded 23 cases of opening fire in provinces: Idlib - 11, Latakia - 10, Hama - 1 and Aleppo - 1. The Turkish part of the representative office has recorded 13 incidents of opening fire (the Russian part of the representative office has confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out two humanitarian operations in the last 24 hours, delivering 500 food kits to residents of Aleppo and Deir-ez-Zur provinces.

At the same time, 496 Syrian refugees, including 148 women and 253 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, the defense ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the given period, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 14 explosive devices.