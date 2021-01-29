Russia Registers 23 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 23 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered eight truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 23 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered eight truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 23 cases of opening fire (confirmed by the Syrian side - 17) in provinces: Idlib - 9, Latakia - 9, Hama - 5. The Turkish part of the representative office recorded eight incidents of opening fire (none of them were confirmed by the Russian part of the representative office)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out two humanitarian operations in the past 24 hours, delivering 500 food kits to residents of Aleppo and Deir-ez-Zur provinces.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus provide safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.