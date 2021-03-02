UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 23 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Tue 02nd March 2021

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 23 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 5 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 23 facts of opening fire (20 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Idlib-14, Latakia-6, Hama-1, Aleppo-2. The Turkish part of the representation stated 5 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria did not carry out any humanitarian operations in the last 24 hours.

A further 77 Syrian refugees, including 23 women and 39 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin, adding that 599 refugees returned to their permanent places of residence over the given period.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 13 explosive devices.

