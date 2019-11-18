UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 23 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:50 PM

Russia Registers 23 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 23 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 17 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 23 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 17 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Monday.

"The Russian side of the joint Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 23 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely seven in Idlib, five in Aleppo, four in Latakia and seven in Hama.

The Turkish side of the commission registered 17 cases of firing in provinces: six in Idlib, nine in Latakia, one in Aleppo and one in Hama," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

According to the UN Refugee Agency data, about 5.7 million Syrian refugees have fled to neighboring states and beyond since 2011, while millions more remain displaced inside Syria.

Related Topics

Firing United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo Refugee Million

Recent Stories

PSM losses over Rs60 million per day: Mian Zahid H ..

48 seconds ago

Step-father harassed her for four years, says actr ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates Airline orders 50 A350 XWBs at Dubai Airs ..

11 minutes ago

Rupee gains Rs 0.04 against dollar

8 minutes ago

MoHAP signs MoU to provide medication for cancer a ..

26 minutes ago

ERC’s continues development initiatives in Comor ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.