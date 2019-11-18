Russia Registers 23 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 23 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 17 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Monday

"The Russian side of the joint Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 23 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely seven in Idlib, five in Aleppo, four in Latakia and seven in Hama.

The Turkish side of the commission registered 17 cases of firing in provinces: six in Idlib, nine in Latakia, one in Aleppo and one in Hama," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

According to the UN Refugee Agency data, about 5.7 million Syrian refugees have fled to neighboring states and beyond since 2011, while millions more remain displaced inside Syria.