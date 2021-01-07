Russia Registers 23,541 New Coronavirus Cases, 506 Deaths Over Past Day - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 23,541 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, slightly down from the 24,217 registered the day before, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 23,541 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,681 cases (11.4 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The highest local daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (4,871), St. Petersburg (3,005) and the Moscow Region (1,228), as stated in the update.

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 3,332,142 cases, with the rate of increase at 0.7 percent, according to the center.

The death toll has reached 60,457, with an increase of 506 over the past day, up from 445 from the day before. Moscow and St.Petersburg reported highest daily increase in coronavirus-related fatalities � 76 and 69 respectively.

Total recoveries count 2,709,452 as 23,729 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 23,055 from the day before.