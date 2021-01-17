UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 01:20 PM

Russia Registers 23,586 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) Russia registered 23,586 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,092 the day before, taking the tally to 3,568,209, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 23,586 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,849 cases (12.1 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,568,209 with the rate of increase at 0.7 percent.

Moscow confirmed 4,012 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 5,639 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,316 cases, down from 3,625 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,426 new cases, down from 1,300 the day before.

The response center reported 481 coronavirus fatalities, down from 590 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 65,566.

Total recoveries count 2,936,911 after 23,440 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 27,311 the day before.

