UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 23,652 New Coronavirus Cases, 454 Deaths Over Past Day - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:40 PM

Russia Registers 23,652 New Coronavirus Cases, 454 Deaths Over Past Day - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 23,652 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, compared to the 23,541 registered the day before, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Friday.

"Over the past day, 23,652 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 2,697 cases (11.4 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The highest local daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (5,027), St. Petersburg (3,017) and the Moscow Region (1,226), as stated in the update.

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 3,355,794 cases, with the rate of increase at 0.7 percent, according to the center.

The death toll has reached 60,911, with an increase of 454 over the past day, down from 506 from the day before. Moscow and St.Petersburg reported highest daily increase in coronavirus-related fatalities ” 71 and 55 respectively.

Total recoveries count 2,731,129 as 21,677  more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 23,729 from the day before.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Petersburg From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'They should not blackmail me,': Imran Khan addres ..

22 minutes ago

PM assures to meet Hazara community after burial o ..

30 minutes ago

FPCCI's coordinator for tourism promotion in Chitr ..

30 minutes ago

Govt not to hinder opposition's protest: Sheikh Ra ..

30 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 37 new locally transmitte ..

30 minutes ago

Mahira Khan wishes birthday to her photographer, f ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.