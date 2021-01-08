Russia Registers 23,652 New Coronavirus Cases, 454 Deaths Over Past Day - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 23,652 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, compared to the 23,541 registered the day before, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Friday.

"Over the past day, 23,652 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 2,697 cases (11.4 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The highest local daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (5,027), St. Petersburg (3,017) and the Moscow Region (1,226), as stated in the update.

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 3,355,794 cases, with the rate of increase at 0.7 percent, according to the center.

The death toll has reached 60,911, with an increase of 454 over the past day, down from 506 from the day before. Moscow and St.Petersburg reported highest daily increase in coronavirus-related fatalities ” 71 and 55 respectively.

Total recoveries count 2,731,129 as 21,677 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 23,729 from the day before.