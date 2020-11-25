UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 23,675 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 01:12 PM

Russia has registered 23,675 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 24,326 the day before, bringing the total to 2,162,503, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Russia has registered 23,675 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 24,326 the day before, bringing the total to 2,162,503, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 23,675 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,156 (21.8 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,162,503.

Moscow recorded the highest single-day increase of 4,685 COVID-19 cases, down from 5,838 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,421 cases (up from 3,179 the day before) and the Moscow region with 1,005 cases (up from 970 the day before).

The response center reported a new record of 501 coronavirus fatalities, up from 491 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 37,538.

As many as 25,748 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 23,226 the day before, bringing the total to 1,660,419.

