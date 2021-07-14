Russia Registers 23,827 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russia registered 23,827 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 5,857,002, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 23,827 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,552 cases (10.7%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.

41%.

Moscow confirmed 3,966 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,469 cases and St. Petersburg with 1,942 cases.

The response center reported 786 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's total death toll to 145,278.

In the same 24 hours, 21,269 COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,257,483.