Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:33 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 24 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 24 facts of opening fire (24 of them reported by the Syrian side) in the provinces: Idlib-17, Aleppo-1, Latakia-4, Hama-2.

The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has noted that there was one humanitarian action by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

