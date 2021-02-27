Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce registered 18 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered eight truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 24 facts of opening fire (19 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Idlib-14, Latakia-4, Hama-2, Aleppo-4.

The Turkish part of the representation stated eight facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

A further 68 Syrian refugees, including 20 women and 35 children, returned from Lebanon over the given period through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 2.5 hectares (6.1 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 21 explosive devices.