Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Sat 10th August 2019 | 02:20 PM

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 24 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours,

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 24 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 30 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Saturday.

"[Over the last 24 hours], the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has registered 24 cases of firing in the province of Aleppo (10), Idlib (2) and Latakia (12).

The Turkish side has registered 30 cases of truce breaches in the province of Aleppo (2), Idlib (12), Latakia (6) and Hama (10)," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria totals 2,570, according to the statement.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

