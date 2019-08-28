UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 01:12 PM

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 24 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 33 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 24 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 33 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has registered 24 cases of firing, namely 11 in the province of Aleppo, 1 in Idlib, 10 in Latakia and 2 in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 33 cases of ceasefire violations, namely 30 in the province of Idlib, and 2 in Latakia and 1 in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that Russia military had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous terrorist organizations and armed opposition groups. The Syrian government regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however counterterrorism operations still continue in a number of areas.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire.

