Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 24 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 40 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues, related to violations of the ceasefire, has registered 24 cases of firing, namely 11 in the province of Aleppo, one in Idlib and 12 in Latakia. The Turkish side has registered 40 cases of ceasefire violations, namely 23 in the province of Idlib, two in Latakia, 14 in Hama and one more in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin, posted on the Facebook page.

The bulletin added that the Russian military had held a humanitarian operation in the city of Aleppo, having given 500 food kits with the total weight of 2.48 tonnes to local residents.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous terrorist organizations and armed opposition groups. The Syrian government regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however anti-terror operations still continue in a number of areas.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire.