Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 01:27 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 24 cases of ceasefire breaches in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 10 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 24 cases of ceasefire breaches in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 10 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues, related to the violations of the ceasefire, has registered 24 cases of firing: nine in the province of Latakia, seven in Idlib, six in Aleppo, and two in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 10 cases of ceasefire violations in the province of Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

