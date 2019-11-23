Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 24 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 15 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 24 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 15 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 24 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 13 in Idlib, four in Aleppo, six in Latakia and one in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 15 cases of ceasefire violations in in the [Syrian] provinces: six in Latakia, eight in Hama and one in Aleppo," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held one humanitarian operations over the same period, the center added, delivering 1,000 food sets to the residents of the northeastern Hasakah province.

An armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government has been ongoing in Syria since 2011. The Syrian Constitutional Committee, equally represented by the Syrian government, the opposition and the civil society, was formed this year and had its inaugural meeting in Geneva in late October. The second round of talks is set to start on November 25.