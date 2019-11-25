Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 24 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 13 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 24 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 13 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 24 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely seven in Idlib, eight in Latakia, six in Aleppo and three in Hama. The Turkish party has registered 13 cases of firing in provinces, namely five in Hama and eight in Latakia," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted two humanitarian operations over the given period, delivering 500 food sets with a total weight of 2.

45 tonnes to the residents of the Alkin settlement in Daraa province, and 400 food sets with a total weight of 1.94 tonnes to the residents of the city of Palmyra in Homs province, where an educational humanitarian operation has also been held.

Meanwhile, 840 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, in total 840 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 225 people ([including] 64 women and 108 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 615 people ([including] 185 women and 314 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the bulletin read.

The Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 3.1 hectares (7.4 acres) of land, destroying 39 explosive devices, over the past 24 hours, according to the center.